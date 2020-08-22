Interesting Stipulation added to Universal Championship match at WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam 2020 is merely hours away and WWE has made a major last-minute announcement for the Universal Championship match at the PPV where Braun Strowman will defend his title against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

This week on Friday Night SmackDown, we saw Braun Strowman invade the Firefly Funhouse and brawl with Bray Wyatt. As announced on the returning Talking Smack, the Universal Championship match at SummerSlam will now be a Falls Count Anywhere match.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman at SummerSlam 2020

The feud between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman started on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 36. The two have a long history, being together in the Wyatt Family, hence a match between the Monster Among Men and the sinister alter-ego of Bray Wyatt has been something that fans have wanted to see for a long time.

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman are effectively at one win each in their feud, with Strowman defeating the "Firefly Funhouse" version of Wyatt at Money in the Bank, and Bray Wyatt later defeating the Universal Champion at Extreme Rules in a Wyatt Swamp Fight.

WWE Universe will now finally see the clash between Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam with the Universal Championship on the line. The rivalry has gotten much more interesting with the inclusion of Alexa Bliss. With the tease of a double turn, it will be interesting to see who walks out of SummerSlam this Sunday with the Universal Championship around their waist.

