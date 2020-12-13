Interesting story about when Vince McMahon realized The Rock would be a big star in Hollywood

On a recent episode of his podcast, WWE legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross discussed The Rock's career and his subsequent acting career. Ross opened up about watching The Rock in the Scorpion King alongside Vince McMahon. He said that they looked at each other at one point and realized that The Rock was special:

"About 10 minutes after seeing the Scorpion King. I sat next to Vince McMahon [at the theatre]. Not one word was uttered, we gained eye contact in the movie theatre at the premiere and we kind of looked at each other like, 'I see something special here.' He jumped off the screen, man. It wasn't like doing a promo or making his pie jokes, which were entertaining as s--t. But he jumped off the screen. When he was on screen, he was the only person you were really looking at. We knew then that there was something extraordinary about this cat. To say that I knew he was going to be where he is now, producing television shows, hits around the world, etc., making 90 million last year? No. I'm not going to bulls**t you." H/T: WrestlingINC

Jim Ross also said that when the offers started coming in for The Rock to do movie roles, he realized that WWE wouldn't be able to keep hold of him. The Rock soon started exploring these opportunities outside WWE and is today one of the top actors in the world.

The Rock could return to WWE in 2022 to face Roman Reigns

There has been a lot of talk this year about a possible marquee WrestleMania match 37 between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his cousin The Rock. It now looks like WWE may have to hold off on this match until 2022. According to a report from Dave Meltzer, The Rock is open to wrestling Roman Reigns but it can only happen in 2022.

There has recently been some talk of WWE having Goldberg lined up as a possible opponent for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37 if The Rock is not available.

