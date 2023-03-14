"Interesting way to split the titles"- WWE fans react to 14-time world champion possibly confronting Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania 

While Cody Rhodes is yet to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, fans have already started a fantasy booking of his potential title reign.
Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for nearly a year, which has left the RAW brand without a world champion. However, fans believe that Triple H could be returning to the heel authority role after Cody Rhodes wins the championships, which could be an interesting way to split the titles.
While the 14-time world champion is no longer an active participant after announcing retirement from pro wrestling last year, Twitter user @ryansatin proposed a storyline where Hunter returns on-screen with his old gimmick of The Authority and strips The American Nightmare off one of the world titles in case the latter wins his upcoming 'Mania bout against Roman Reigns.
While many fans were in support of the booking idea, few had their objections. Check out the responses below:
Cody Rhodes delivered a heartfelt promo on WWE RAW
Cody Rhodes has been the top babyface in WWE since returning to the company at WrestleMania last year. The American Nightmare punched his ticket to the main event of this year's 'Mania by outperforming 29 other men in the Men's Royal Rumble match.
While many believed that the spot should have belonged to Sami Zayn after his recent storyline with The Bloodline, Cody has proven over the last few weeks that he belongs in the world title picture.
The former AEW star was in action on this week's RAW, where he defeated LA Knight. After the match, Rhodes addressed Paul Heyman's earlier comments where The Wiseman asked him to stay out of The Bloodline's business.
The American Nightmare went on to deliver a heartfelt promo that had the crowd on the edge of their seats. He finished his promo by stressing that he has waited his whole life for this opportunity and he will beat The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.
What do you think of Cody Rhodes' chances at WrestleMania 39? Sound off below and let us know!
A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here