"Interesting way to split the titles"- WWE fans react to 14-time world champion possibly confronting Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania 

While Cody Rhodes is yet to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, fans have already started a fantasy booking of his potential title reign.

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for nearly a year, which has left the RAW brand without a world champion. However, fans believe that Triple H could be returning to the heel authority role after Cody Rhodes wins the championships, which could be an interesting way to split the titles.

While the 14-time world champion is no longer an active participant after announcing retirement from pro wrestling last year, Twitter user @ryansatin proposed a storyline where Hunter returns on-screen with his old gimmick of The Authority and strips The American Nightmare off one of the world titles in case the latter wins his upcoming 'Mania bout against Roman Reigns.

Ryan Satin @ryansatin Triple H keeping himself off camera regularly has been good, but once Cody wins the titles at Mania, I'd love to see HHH re-appear as a heel authority figure who splits them and takes one belt from Cody.



Even if Hunter can't wrestle, a feud between the two makes lots of sense. Triple H keeping himself off camera regularly has been good, but once Cody wins the titles at Mania, I'd love to see HHH re-appear as a heel authority figure who splits them and takes one belt from Cody.Even if Hunter can't wrestle, a feud between the two makes lots of sense.

While many fans were in support of the booking idea, few had their objections. Check out the responses below:

Dennis Reagan @DennisReagan12 @ryansatin That could actually be a good storyline. They need a good story after the bloodline has had a stranglehold on the main event. @ryansatin That could actually be a good storyline. They need a good story after the bloodline has had a stranglehold on the main event.

Andy @Andy_Capped @ryansatin HHH could take one of the belts and say “wrestling has more than one world champion” @ryansatin HHH could take one of the belts and say “wrestling has more than one world champion” https://t.co/tUaZquaMsa

Swiss Cheese™️ @Brickwallhess @ryansatin I’d be down with that. Then bring back Orton into a new stable. @ryansatin I’d be down with that. Then bring back Orton into a new stable.

Dave Myers @TheDaveMyers @ryansatin 100% Disagree. I'm over the "authority figures" in WWE. They've been doing it since Austin/McMahon. It's stale at this point. @ryansatin 100% Disagree. I'm over the "authority figures" in WWE. They've been doing it since Austin/McMahon. It's stale at this point.

THE William @THExWilliam @ryansatin If I go the rest of my life without seeing another heel authority figure, it’d be too soon. It’s been way too overdone. @ryansatin If I go the rest of my life without seeing another heel authority figure, it’d be too soon. It’s been way too overdone.

Ravindra Patel @RavindraPatel10 @ryansatin No it doesn’t. If anything Cody would choose to keep the WWE title on Raw with him and relinquish the Universal title so it goes on Smackdown @ryansatin No it doesn’t. If anything Cody would choose to keep the WWE title on Raw with him and relinquish the Universal title so it goes on Smackdown

𝙍𝘿 @NorthSidePace @ryansatin I’m done with the authority figure storylines honestly they’ve been overplayed @ryansatin I’m done with the authority figure storylines honestly they’ve been overplayed

🇦🇺🦁 Kimberley 🦁🇦🇺 @kimilionsgirl @ryansatin No thanks, been done over and over again. I do believe that they should split the titles though @ryansatin No thanks, been done over and over again. I do believe that they should split the titles though

Cody Rhodes delivered a heartfelt promo on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes has been the top babyface in WWE since returning to the company at WrestleMania last year. The American Nightmare punched his ticket to the main event of this year's 'Mania by outperforming 29 other men in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

While many believed that the spot should have belonged to Sami Zayn after his recent storyline with The Bloodline, Cody has proven over the last few weeks that he belongs in the world title picture.

JL Rogue @JL_Rogue

#Smackdown The Cody Rhodes “WOAH” gets me every time The Cody Rhodes “WOAH” gets me every time 🔥#Smackdown https://t.co/NqVvsPVvs5

The former AEW star was in action on this week's RAW, where he defeated LA Knight. After the match, Rhodes addressed Paul Heyman's earlier comments where The Wiseman asked him to stay out of The Bloodline's business.

The American Nightmare went on to deliver a heartfelt promo that had the crowd on the edge of their seats. He finished his promo by stressing that he has waited his whole life for this opportunity and he will beat The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

What do you think of Cody Rhodes' chances at WrestleMania 39? Sound off below and let us know!

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes