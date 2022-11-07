YouTube celebrity Dr. Disrespect (real name Herschel Beahm) has responded to being called out by Roman Reigns during the latter's match at Crown Jewel.

The Tribal Chief defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against social media megastar Logan Paul at the recent premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Despite a valiant effort by the rookie wrestler, it was Roman who walked away with both titles still on his shoulders.

At one point in the 24-minute bout, Roman put Paul in a chinlock and began talking to the camera, calling out several YouTubers. These included Logan's former rival-turned-business partner KSI, and one of the biggest social media celebrities in the world, MrBeast.

He was also about to namedrop popular streamer Dr. Disrespect, but was interrupted by Logan, who got out of the hold and made a stunning comeback in the match.

Beahm, who first made his name on the streaming platform Twitch, has now taken to Twitter to respond to almost being namedropped by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"Noticed who he was about to say, but then decided against it."

Dr. Disrespect has a quick-witted persona during his YouTube streams. ESPN even once dubbed him "a WWE character in the competitive gaming world."

Combining this with his impressive physique, his athletic background, and 6'8 frame, some would say he is one of the prime celebrity candidates to give wrestling a shot.

Other YouTubers called out by Roman Reigns have responded to The Tribal Chief as well

Apart from Dr. Disrespect, KSI (real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji) and MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) have also responded to being called out by Roman Reigns.

As stated above, Reigns took some time out from his grueling match against Logan Paul in the main event of the Crown Jewel premium live event to call out several YouTubers. The most notable names to have been called out were KSI and MrBeast, who have both since taken to Twitter to respond.

KSI, who is a part-owner of upstart energy drinks company 'Prime' along with Logan Paul, also took on the 27-year-old in a boxing match on two occasions. Check out his response below:

While KSI was more confrontational in his response to Roman Reigns, MrBeast seemed surprised by his name being mentioned on WWE TV. He just used emojis to tweet out his response:

Seeing another YouTuber follow in Logan Paul's footsteps and step into a WWE ring seems more plausible now that The Maverick has impressed with his limited exposure in the squared circle.

