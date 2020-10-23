COVID-19 has shaken up the entire world of sports and sports entertainment including WWE. The results have been shorter seasons, little to no fans in the audience, players forced to undergo COVID testing, and entertainers catching COVID, as well.

As Kishan Prasad of Sportskeeda previously reported, multiple WWE venues are under investigation as COVID hotspots. Currently, the WWE/NXT Arena on Full Sail University,the WWE Performance Center, and the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Arena are among 17 different locations that the Strike Team of the Orange County Department of Health in Flordia are investigating. You can read about it here.

The update on the investigation

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. learned that some internal sources believe that Performance Center trainees or NXT talent have made the formal complaints about others' failure to follow COVID-19 protocols.

Giri also reported that people at prior NXT tapings brought up what some are calling "anti-maskers," who weren't following guidelines outside of NXT or at training.

WWE recently made the following statement about the pending investigations:

"WWE is not open to the public, but rather operating on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance. As part of on-going weekly testing protocols, Aventus Labs have administered more than 10,000 PCR tests to WWE performers, employees, production staff, and crew resulting in only 1.5 percent positive cases as compared to the current national average of more than 5%. Additionally, extensive contact tracing takes place and impacted individuals are placed in 14-day quarantine and then only cleared after they test negative."

WWE/NXT talent needing to be careful

While many have their personal beliefs about COVID-19, they need to be careful and follow the guidelines set forth by WWE and the State of Florida. WWE/NXT has had several personnel test positive for COVID-19 including Jaime Noble, Adam Pearce, Kayla Braxton, and former employee, Renee Young.