Multiple WWE venues under investigation as COVID-19 hotspots; rumored verdict and penalty revealed

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic sent the entire world into a standstill earlier this year. The sporting world has since resumed some form of normalcy and promotions such as WWE and AEW were able to film and air their shows weekly.

Even though the WWE could air its shows every week, it's had to do so with no fans in attendance. Since March, WWE has had eight pay-per-view events conducted in empty arenas. Still, for WWE SummerSlam, the promotion introduced the ThunderDome that now allows fans to be present in the arena virtually.

WWE's COVID-19 situation

The WWE has had many COVID-19 cases since the virus' outbreak. Many of WWE's matches were pushed back or canceled either because of the pandemic scare or because of talent testing positive for the virus.

It was earlier reported that WWE's Amway Center, Performance Center, and Full Sail were under investigation as COVID-19 hotspots by Florida's government. WWE immediately released a statement addressing the situation.

“WWE is not open to the public, but rather operating on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance. As part of on-going weekly testing protocols, Aventus Labs have administered more than 10,000 PCR tests to WWE performers, employees, production staff and crew resulting in only 1.5 percent positive cases as compared to the current national average of more than 5%. Additionally, extensive contact tracing takes place and impacted individuals are placed in 14-day quarantine and then only cleared after they test negative.”

Now, Jon Alba, who has broken many news pieces related to WWE and its handling of the COVID-19 virus, has reported that it is unlikely that WWE will face any repercussions.

I’ve followed up on Dr. Raul Pino’s public comment that the Florida Department of Health in Orange County was sending strike teams to entities in the county because they were reported as potential high-infection spots. As noted by others, #WWE has multiple venues on it (thread): pic.twitter.com/ubC1IE9rpL — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 20, 2020

Paul Levesque had mentioned in a press conference those individuals were both tested and temperature checked before entry to the #WWE PC, which is on the list above. But this does not necessarily mean there have been new outbreaks. Should hear more by next week. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 20, 2020

I’ve followed up on Dr. Raul Pino’s public comment that the Florida Department of Health in Orange County was sending strike teams to entities in the county because they were reported as potential high-infection spots. As noted by others, #WWE has multiple venues on it (thread):

This does NOT necessarily mean #WWE has had new COVID-19 outbreaks. I have reported on multiple outbreaks in the past several months within the company, and it’s likely those are the points of reference. What it DOES mean now is that the strike force will visit for a report. A government source tells me it is unlikely #WWE will actually face any repercussions because of this, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility. I was told it’s more likely to resemble a “check up.” It is worth noting #WWENXT recently started allowing outsiders into the PC. Paul Levesque had mentioned in a press conference those individuals were both tested and temperature checked before entry to the #WWE PC, which is on the list above. But this does not necessarily mean there have been new outbreaks. Should hear more by next week.