12 matches that didn't go as planned in 2020: Clash between two former WWE Champions nixed

2020 started off well for the WWE and its fans. The fans saw Brock Lesnar enter the 2020 Royal Rumble as the first entrant as the Universal Champion. During the Royal Rumble match, the WWE Universe got a whiff of what Keith Lee vs Brock Lesnar would look like. The match also sow the seeds for Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar, when the Scottish Psychopath eliminated The Beast and later won the Royal Rumble Match.

The year also saw The Fiend losing the Universal Championship to Goldberg at Super ShowDown. The fans weren't very happy with that decision but Goldberg's victory set up a match between him and Roman Reigns. The two were all set to clash at WrestleMania 36 but the fans were robbed of that match.

This year has seen WWE face many problems that have forced the promotion to make last minute changes to its matches and PPVs. Here's listing 12 matches that didn't go as planned in the WWE.

#12: Roman Reigns vs Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36

Goldberg and Roman Reigns

As mentioned earlier, Goldberg was slated to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania earlier this year. But after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, The Big Dog decided to pull himself from The Showcase Of Immortals.

Goldberg found himself without an opponent at WrestleMania until WWE announced that Braun Strowman would replace Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. The Monster Among Men beat Goldberg at WrestleMania to win his first-ever Universal Championship.

However, The Monster Among Men lost the Universal Championship to The Fiend four months later at WWE SummerSlam. The moment when The Fiend held the Universal Championship over his head, Roman Reigns returned after a four-month hiatus and speared both competitors.

A week later, Roman Reigns beat Strowman and The Fiend in a Triple Threat Match to win the Universal Championship for the second time in his career.