WrestleMania 36: Last-minute rumors - Huge change to match; why employees could get fired; Hall of Famer's PPV status

WWE Hall of Famer's WrestleMania 36 status, major change to SmackDown match at The Show of Shows, and more

WWE have enforced some strict measures for the employees ahead of WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36, the first-ever two-day WrestleMania PPV, is just hours away, and fans can expect two days of exciting action from the Performance Center. The show, which was supposed to be just held on one day, April 5, was then changed into a two-day event by WWE.

There are several fantastic matches in store for WWE fans at WrestleMania 36, and all of them have already been pre-taped by WWE. WWE's production quality over the last few SmackDown and RAW shows has improved tremendously, and some segments have had a cinematic feeling to it.

WWE could have a few surprises in store for fans at WrestleMania 36. Let's take a look at the last-minute rumors that are making the rounds ahead of WrestleMania 36.

#5 Who is behind Austin Theory's push

NXT"s Austin Theory made his main roster debut recently, called up to RAW to replace the injured Andrade. Andrade, the current United States Champion, was set to team with Angel Garza to face The Street Profits, the current RAW tag team champions.

The injury to Andrade meant that Theory was thrown into the tag team title match at WrestleMania 36. As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter, RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman was the one who chose Theory to be moved to the main roster.

Theory has been in WWE for just seven months, having joined the promotion in August 2019 and been a part of NXT since. Heyman has pushed several RAW Superstars in recent months, which includes the other three Superstars involved in the RAW Tag Team match - Angel Garza, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford.

The likes of Andrade and Murphy, who were in a feud with The Street Profits, have also been pushed by the RAW Executive Director over the last few months. The Street Profits won the RAW Tag Team titles last month, defeating Murphy and Seth Rollins on the March 2nd episode of RAW.

