Io Shirai opens up on NXT future, gets interrupted by new star

It sounds like Io Shirai will remain with WWE NXT for the foreseeable future.

Tonight on NXT, Beth Phoenix conducted a sit-down interview with Shirai. This was her first appearance since dropping the NXT Women's Championship to Raquel Gonzalez at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

During the interview, Io Shirai revealed that she would be remaining with NXT and was eager to get her rematch against Raquel Gonzalez in the future. But for now, she wants to take some time off and rest after her long reign as NXT Women's Champion.

Franky Monet might stand in Io Shirai's way of Raquel Gonzalez

Before the interview could wrap up, Franky Monet's dog came running onto the table, interrupting the proceedings.

Monet put over both Io Shirai and Beth Phoenix before mentioning that if Shirai takes time off, she will happily take over as head of the NXT women's division.

Shirai took offense to this and left her chair before screaming at Monet in Japanese. Monet told Shirai that she didn't know what she was saying. Shirai ended the segment by telling Monet that she likes cats over dogs.

It's currently unknown how much time off Shirai will be taking from the ring at this time. However, to have Raquel Gonzalez and Franky Monet waiting for her when she returns to NXT should be a huge positive for all involved.

Are you happy to hear that Io Shirai is remaining with the black and gold brand? Are you excited to see her face Franky Monet? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.