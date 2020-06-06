Io Shirai speaks about Charlotte Flair and her own ambitions in WWE

Io Shirai commends Charlotte for her ability to stay at the top.

She believes that WWE has the best Women's roster on the planet.

Io Shirai wants to change how Women's wrestling is seen across the world

NXT star Io Shirai is one of the top players in the NXT Women's division and is set to face Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair at the NXT Takeover: In Your House pay-per-view this Sunday. Speaking to Justin Barrasso in what was a promotion for the NXT Takeover event, Shirai showed admiration and respect for one of her opponents at the event, the NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

"I know how hard it is to be on top and remain in that spot. It may look glamorous from the outside, but it is a huge responsibility that cannot be taken lightly. I have nothing but respect for Charlotte, and for the mental toughness she has shown throughout her career in WWE to remain as one of the top female performers."

Io Shirai wants to prove herself at the global stage of WWE

Io Shirai also spoke about her ambitions in WWE. She said that while she was being called one of the best wrestlers in the world, she thought to try himself at the global stage of WWE as she believes it is the biggest stage in pro wrestling.

"A few years ago, many people started saying I was one of the best wrestlers in the world. I was competing in Japan and had received every award and accolade possible for a female in the industry. That was when I really started thinking about competing and proving myself on WWE's global stage, which is the biggest in our profession."

"My main goal is to let the world know WWE has the best and most competitive women's division in professional wrestling. We are just as dedicated, athletic and talented as the men, and I think what we can do with our platform is a beautiful thing. I have a very special opportunity to change how fans view women's wrestling and I plan to use my abilities to do so." (h/t Sports Illustrated)

Io Shirai's goal is to remind people that WWE has the best female wrestlers on the planet and the women in WWE are as talented, dedicated, and passionate as the men. She views her career in WWE to be an opportunity to change the view on women's wrestling across the world.