"Is Alexa Bliss going backwards again?" - WWE Universe erupts as the RAW Women's Champion retains her title at Royal Rumble

Wrestling fans turned wild as Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble against Alexa Bliss in a disappointing match-up.

Bianca Belair was on Little Miss Bliss during the match's early stages, and she hammered Bliss away in the corner. The champion went for a powerbomb, but Alexa reversed it into a DDT for a near fall.

The EST of WWE finally hit the KOD and pinned Little Miss Bliss to retain the RAW Women's Championship.

WWE fans took to Twitter to blast the company for having an awful end to Alexa Bliss losing the match.

Check out the fan reactions below:

A fan asked why Little Miss Bliss was given an unfortunate spot next to Bianca Belair.

Another fan shared that the RAW Women's Championship match was a waste of time.

GoZo @__GoZo__ @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE What a time filler of a match, there wasn't even any progress in the storyline..... @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE What a time filler of a match, there wasn't even any progress in the storyline.....

A user mocking mentioned that the match between Bliss and Bianca Belair was done during a washroom break.

Slime @TheSlimy6YT @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE Bro I went to use the bathroom and it was done @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE Bro I went to use the bathroom and it was done

A fan said that contest was messy, but The EST winning the RAW Women's Championship was expected.

\m/DrXtreme\m/ @DrXtreme80 @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE such a messy bout this was, but yeah Bianca winning was expected. @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE such a messy bout this was, but yeah Bianca winning was expected.

Another fan claimed that Alexa Bliss and Belair have zero chemistry in the ring.

__PatmaN07__ @__PatmaN07__ @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE Bianca and Bliss have zero chemistry. They’re both great on their own, but their matches together just don’t work… @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE Bianca and Bliss have zero chemistry. They’re both great on their own, but their matches together just don’t work…

A fan left no stone unturned in calling the RAW women's title match terrible.

Later, a strange Bray Wyatt rumored faction member, Uncle Howdy-style video aired after the match as the lights went low and Bliss looked terrified.

In what was anticipated to be the most exciting match of the night, WWE put Alexa Bliss in a strange spot despite a potentially dark gimmick shift.

What did you think of Belair vs. Bliss at the 2023 Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

