"Is there anything this man can't do?" - Fans lose their minds as they spot popular WWE Superstar in old commercial

Fans are going bananas over a resurfaced old commercial featuring none other than a popular WWE Superstar.

LA Knight is one of the most beloved stars on the main roster. He has amassed a massive fan following in a short time. He is currently one of the biggest merch movers in the company.

An old Aldi commercial recently resurfaced on Twitter, and it surprisingly features an appearance by the WWE Superstar himself.

Check out the commercial below, as well as a bunch of fan reactions to the same:

LA Knight is one of the top-five merch sellers in WWE at the moment

LA Knight's charisma hasn't gone unnoticed; fans want him to receive a big push as soon as possible. Fans are buying his merch in droves; he sold a huge amount in June. As per a report, LA Knight was one of the top five merch sellers in the company in June, alongside Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, the nWo, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

LA Knight is well aware of the fan support he's been receiving lately. During the Night of Champions press conference in Saudi Arabia, fans were collectively chanting LA Knight's name, and he later reacted to the same while talking with Chris Van Vliet:

"Then I see the video, and I’m like, Oh, damn, all right. I was, it’s right there, so that was pretty wild. But, you know, I’m also the worst at that really letting something like that get to me. Like I can acknowledge it, but that’s like, okay, that’s cool, now what? [...] But I, for whatever reason, whether it’s a flaw or virtue or mix of the two, I just can’t. And I’m just like, alright, that’s cool. Now let’s continue on and make this better and bigger." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Judging by LA Knight's immense popularity among fans, it won't be a surprise if he receives a massive push on the main roster very soon. Many fans are convinced that the company has a legit future megastar in its hands.

LA Knight is 40 years old, though, and WWE needs to act quickly to capitalize on Knight's popularity.

What do you think of LA Knight's appearance in the old Aldi commercial? Sound off in the comments section below!

