"Need that US Title win at SummerSlam" - WWE fans react to 40-year-old star being in the top 5 for merchandise sales

A very popular WWE Superstar is in the top five of merchandise sales for the company in June.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 took place in London this past Saturday. The Men's Money in the Bank ladder match kicked off the show, and many fans were rooting for LA Knight. It appeared that Knight had the match won, but The Judgment Day's Damian Priest grabbed him by the throat while on the ladder. Priest wound up winning the Money in the Bank contract and has a guaranteed future title shot.

The Twitter account "Wrestle Ops" revealed that Knight was in the top five of merchandise sellers last month.

Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Stone Cold Steve Austin, LA Knight, and the nWo sold the most merchandise in June.

The WWE Universe took to Twitter to react to the news. While many were stunned that Stone Cold and nWo are still in the top five, most fans thought this meant good news for LA Knight moving forward.

Some WWE fans would like to see The Megastar dethrone Austin Theory and capture the United States Championship at SummerSlam in Detroit, while others want to see him challenge for a major title.

LA Knight reveals he wants to be the top guy in WWE

LA Knight has developed a bond with the WWE Universe, and they are rooting for him to succeed.

Despite being booked as an unsuccessful heel, wrestling fans were drawn to LA Knight's natural charisma, making him one of the company's more popular stars. In a recent interview on Cheap Heat, the veteran noted that he wants to be on top of the card with a major title moving forward.

"Now, what would I like to be? I wanna be the guy who's at the top of this deal. I wanna be the guy who is running around with that Universal Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, whatever it is, to the point where people are like, 'All right, that's the guy. All right, that's the guy who also now we're gonna consider is he one of the best of all time? I don't know.' And maybe that's ambitious, and people look at me, and be like, 'Oh, this guy's out of his mind. He thinks he's that good.' Yeah, I do. Otherwise, I wouldn't be doing this," he said.

The 40-year-old competed in the biggest match of his life at Money in the Bank 2023 but came up just short. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the popular star at this year's WWE SummerSlam in Detroit on August 5th.

