"Is that Dom?" - Dominik Mysterio reacts to AJ Styles brutally mocking the WWE Intercontinental Champion

AJ Styles has been trying to get his hands on Dominik Mysterio and the Intercontinental Championship for months now. After finally getting the opportunity to go against Dirty Dom in MetLife Stadium, AJ tried to play some mind games with the defending champion. He made his entrance in a lowrider, paying homage to Eddie Guerrero, to which Dominik reacted brutally during the post-show.

AJ was supposed to get his Intercontinental Championship match at Night of Champions in June, but due to Dom's injury, it kept getting delayed. Dom was finally cleared a few weeks ago, and their match was made official at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

While speaking on the SummerSlam Sunday Post-Show after his monumental win over AJ Styles, Dom brutally mocked the latter's entrance. He called him a joker and also mocked the person who joined him during his entrance in the car, referring to him as 'Dominik Mysterio from 2005.'

"I know he was trying to play mind games with me because of my 'alleged' father but what he doesn't know is that stuff like that doesn't get to me. I'm Dirty Dom, I've been playing mind games. Look at this, look at this joker. Is that Dom from '05? That's crazy, he brought nWo Dominik." [17:26 onwards]

It's hilarious to see Dirty Dom take such shots at AJ Styles. It'll be interesting to see if these two have another match in the coming weeks.

