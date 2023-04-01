"Is it the end of Cody's story? - RAW Superstar shares honest thoughts about WrestleMania 39 main event (Exclusive)

RAW Superstar The Miz recently shared his thoughts about the much-anticipated WrestleMania 39 main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare has emerged as the hottest contender for The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns has remained undefeated for close to three years now, but with the kind of momentum Cody has, it won't be a surprise to see him end the historic world title run.

Speaking to Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Miz spoke about how Cody could finally have his moment under the sun at WrestleMania 39.

He also mentioned how Roman Reigns has been on a rampage over the last three years, destroying everyone in his path. The Miz believes the WrestleMania 39 main event is an unpredictable one, as it could mark either the end of Cody's remarkable story or could be just the beginning of it.

"Now Cody is going to have that kind of moment as well. Roman's had his moment upon moment upon moment upon main event upon main event, and he's done a tremendous job with it but is his time up? Is this Cody's story? Is this the happy ending everyone is waiting for? Or is he going to keep progressing and going on? And we don't know, and that's the great thing about this. Is it the end of Cody's story or is it just the beginning?" said The Miz. [3:20 - 3:46]

Big E is rooting for Cody Rhodes to defeat Roman Reigns

Like the majority of the WWE Universe, Big E is also rooting for The American Nightmare to dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39. On Busted Open Radio, The New Day member mentioned that though there was a chance of The Bloodline playing spoilsport, he thinks Cody was the guy to defeat Reigns.

"I think so, I think so (Cody Rhodes will defeat Reigns at WrestleMania) but who knows? The thing is who knows what wrench could be thrown in there? We’re in L.A., The Rock rumors were afoot a while ago and they kind of cooled off but who knows? If Dwayne makes an appearance, you never know. Obviously, there’s The Bloodline to contend with as well. I think Cody should be the guy. But, who knows?" said Big E.

#WrestleMania Official Hollywood posters for Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes this Sunday night Official Hollywood posters for Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes this Sunday night 🔥🔥🔥#WrestleMania https://t.co/xhNktq4taS

If Cody Rhodes does happen to take down Roman Reigns, one can only imagine the kind of reaction it could generate due to the fan investment in the story.

