Is a female WWE personality secretly an honorary Imperium member? Gunther has given an answer

Gunther has asked a question some fans have been asking about whether a female WWE personality is an honorary Imperium member. The person in question is none other than ring announcer Samantha Irvin.

She has come into the limelight for how she announces multiple stars, but in particular, her announcements for Gunther and Imperium have drawn the fans' attention. The star has come over to RAW for announcements along with Gunther when he was drafted as well.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Intercontinental Champion was asked if Samantha Irvin could be considered an honorary member of Imperium.

The WWE star had a simple answer, saying that while he appreciated the work she put into her announcements and admitted that it helped Imperium, she was not an honorary member. He added that it would be going too far to say that.

"No, she's not an honorary member. That would be too far. But she's doing a great job, definitely. Adds to the appearance. And adds to the sense of tone for whenever we get into the ring. That's a very important part of that. I think she's doing a very important job overall, not just in our case. I think in general, she's a very good ring announcer," said Gunther.

Gunther also recently spoke about how he was received at WWE Night of Champions

The Ring General appeared on an episode of The Bump after WWE Night of Champions, where he talked about the reception he got from the fans there.

"Do you think I care if those people appreciate me? Let me tell you how those last days went. Ever since I arrived here in Saudi Arabia, they rolled out the red carpet for me. They appreciated me, they showed me their respect at the media panel yesterday. But I told them straight to their face, I do not care if they appreciate me or not. I'm in this for the greater good. For the honor of this great sport and the Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship." [From 49:05 - 49:40]

The star is currently in a feud with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, as they have been at odds since the WWE Draft.

