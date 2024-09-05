"Is Gunther scared?" - WWE World Heavyweight Champion's actions leave veteran baffled (Exclusive)

Gunther's promo on RAW right after defending his title at WWE Bash in Berlin saw him making a rather uncharacteristic choice. This has forced a veteran to question whether the Ring General was "scared."

Coming off the heels of a major victory at Bash in Berlin against Randy Orton, Gunther had earned the right to brag at the following RAW. However, Sami Zayn interrupted the segment and laid down a title challenge, which Gunther surprisingly turned down to walk away.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter expressed his thoughts on the matter.

"Sami Zayn is the only man to have beaten Gunther definitively before. So, is Gunther scared? Is Adam Pearce gonna have to order this to happen? No, I think it's gonna happen at Bad Blood in Atlanta, Georgia in October. I was surprised to see Sami Zayn come back. Nobody knew he was coming back. He looked refreshed, he looked like he was eager to go." [4:03 onwards]

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

When asked about criticism surrounding Sami Zayn defeating Gunther clean once, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long stated:

"It's not real. That's all I gotta say." [4:53 onwards]

Another WWE veteran was not impressed by Sami Zayn's challenge

Gunther refusing to give Sami Zayn a title shot was certainly a surprise for many, but Vince Russo found it more astonishing to see Sami suggest that The Ring General was backing down from a fight.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo shared his reaction to the segment, making it clear that he did not view Sami Zayn as a legitimate competition to Gunther.

"To me, Sami Zayn telling Gunther you’re backing down from a fight was laughable. I mean, absolutely laughable. That is me," Vince Russo said. [1:15:45 - 1:15:55]

As of now, only time will what WWE has planned for the future regarding these two stars.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sting returning for another match? Details HERE.