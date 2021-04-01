Is Jerry Lawler, 71, going to wrestle for WWE again?

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is hoping to compete in another WWE match before his in-ring career ends.

The 71-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during the September 10, 2012 episode of RAW. Although he is still competing on the independent scene, Lawler has not wrestled for WWE since the night of his cardiac arrest.

Speaking on WWE show The Bump, the wrestling legend said it was an “honor” to face fellow commentator Michael Cole at WrestleMania XXVII. He followed up by saying he would like to wrestle one more match in WWE.

“It was really an honor for me too, especially not just to be in the same ring with Michael, but to be in the same ring with [special guest referee] Stone Cold Steve Austin. It was a great honor and it was something that I’ll never forget. I’m still hoping to get a rematch or at least another WrestleMania match under my belt before I call it a career in wrestling.”

Jerry Lawler’s final WWE match took place shortly before his cardiac arrest. The WWE commentator teamed up with Randy Orton to defeat CM Punk and Dolph Ziggler on RAW. Moments later, he collapsed at the announce table.

Jerry Lawler was told he is a liability to WWE

Jerry Lawler is set to host the WWE Hall of Fame

In 2019, Jerry Lawler said on his podcast that WWE doctors refused to clear him to wrestle. While he can still physically compete, the veteran admitted it would be a “PR disaster” for WWE if he had another health scare on television.

He also revealed doctors told his partner, Lauryn, he is “a liability to the company” as an in-ring performer.

Happy Birthday @JerryLawler!! Thank you for ALL you do for us. We love & appreciate you & can’t wait for a @Browns win today just for your BIG day!!🥳😘 HOPE YOU HAVE THE BEST DAY!! pic.twitter.com/miATZJrB9U — Lauryn Laine McBride (@Lauryn_Laine) November 29, 2020

Jerry Lawler recently defeated Leatherface at USACW’s Blue Suede Bash event in February 2021. According to wrestling stats database Cagematch.net, he competed in 12 matches in 2019 and three in 2020.

