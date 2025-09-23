Is Jey Uso acting like Roman Reigns? Real-life Bloodline member gives his honest opinion following WWE RAW

Roman Reigns went on a hiatus from WWE when Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker attacked him in France at Clash in Paris. Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso gives his honest take on his brother, Jey Uso, and his recent actions.

Lately, Jey Uso hasn't been himself, as he's often angry at The Vision and LA Knight and wants Jimmy Uso by his side. The traits are very similar to when Roman Reigns was The Tribal Chief on Friday Night SmackDown and Uso was his right-hand man in the promotion.

In an appearance on RAW Recap, Jimmy Uso was asked about Jey Uso's recent actions and the change in his behavior. Sam Roberts asked whether Main Event Jey is on the same path as Roman Reigns by acting like him. Big Jim stated that there's a cost that comes with being or portraying Reigns, and he's not sure of what his brother is going for, but Jey's vibes and relationships will be affected by his actions.

"I mean, I think it comes at a cost [acting like Roman Reigns]. I don't know if it's a good thing or a bad thing, but you're paying for it. Whether it's through your vibes, with your relationship with people, or with your brothers, he ain't the same, bro. He ain't the same Uce out there. I'm telling you, I know it for a fact. What's happening is clouded; it's coming at a cost, uce. This is a different kind of game, man. I mean, I ain't never seen him like this, and I don't like it because I don't even know how to respond to it," Jimmy Uso said.

Jey Uso recently spent a lot of time around Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

After WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso often crossed paths with The Vision and teamed up with different names on the brand to take on the villainous faction. Later, Roman Reigns returned to the Stamford-based promotion and teamed up with his former right-hand man to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

While the Bloodline members were successful at WWE SummerSlam 2025, Main Event Jey began to pick up some antics from his cousins moving forward. In France, Roman Reigns was written off television as Breakker and Reed attacked him and made a statement.

While The Original Tribal Chief is on a hiatus from WWE, his influence can be seen through Main Event Jey, and it'll be interesting to see what's next for the former World Heavyweight Champion.

