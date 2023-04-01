"Is it just hype?" - Former WWE Champion thinks facing John Cena is a big test for Austin Theory (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar The Miz recently opened up about how facing John Cena at WrestleMania 39 could be a massive test for US Champion Austin Theory.

Theory had been calling out Cena for months, and the latter finally showed up on the March 6 edition of RAW. After a heated verbal battle, the Leader of the Cenation finally accepted Austin Theory's challenge for a blockbuster match for the US Title.

The duo would go to war in the opening match of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, The Miz explained how facing a star of Cena's magnitude at a stage like WrestleMania is a test for every performer.

The former WWE Champion added that the kind of reaction Austin Theory receives when he enters a ring with Cena would show whether he's worthy of that spot.

"I defeated John Cena, and this year, Austin Theory is going to have that opportunity to do that, and it's going to be something special. Any time John Cena comes into a ring, you could really feel what the audience is giving, and you can gauge where you are in your career and how you are. So John Cena is a great gage to see where Austin Theory is really at. I mean, he is everything he says he is? Or is it just hype? We'll see," said The Miz. [2:20 - 2:45]

The Miz recalls facing John Cena at WrestleMania 27

Furthermore, The Miz recalled facing the 16-time World Champion in the main event of WrestleMania 27, where the former retained his WWE Championship. The host of WrestleMania 39 added that he was very proud of his performance.

"A lot of pressure, there's a lot of pressure. Some people have been able to harness the pressure and take it in, while others have been like, 'oh my god, I don't know what to do; I'm gonna faint.' Hopefully, people remember my main event as fondly as I do...I don't really remember because I was knocked out but when I look back on it, I'm very proud of everything I was able to accomplish back then," added The Miz. [2:56 - 3:20]

It's safe to assume that defeating John Cena could cement Austin Theory's position as one of WWE's biggest stars of the current era.

