"Is it meant to be a tribute?" "I miss him" - WWE Universe believes RAW star is now finishing Bray Wyatt's story

This week on WWE RAW, Shinsuke Nakamura finally revealed that he had recently been cutting promos about Cody Rhodes before he headed out and attacked him with the red mist, seemingly in the style of Bray Wyatt.

Before Nakamura appeared on the screens, the lights went out, and it reminded the WWE Universe of one man, Bray Wyatt. Since he was unable to finish his story himself, the fact that Nakamura was giving out some Wyatt vibes on RAW, there is now a belief that he could be the one finishing his story.

Wyatt passed away back in August, and there have since been rumors that WWE could be set to allow Uncle Howdy to continue his legacy on RAW or SmackDown, but this has yet to become a reality.

There were a number of fans who actually thought for a moment when the lights went out that it could be Uncle Howdy coming after Cody Rhodes, but it wasn't meant to be.

Uncle Howdy was portrayed by Bray Wyatt's real-life brother, Bo Dallas

Bo Dallas was the man under the Uncle Howdy mask for the few months that he was used in WWE. Since Wyatt's passing, Uncle Howdy has been unable to make his return, and it's unclear if he will.

Shinsuke Nakamura has unveiled a new gimmick in recent weeks, and it appears that the lighting and creepy promos have become a part of it, which has allowed fans to link it to Wyatt, who became well-known for turning out the lights to attack his enemies as The Fiend.

Instead of the Mandible Claw, it appears that The King of Strong Style has red mist, so he has changed it up a little.

Do you see this as a tribute to Bray Wyatt? Share your thoughts and comments on Nakamura's new gimmick in the comments section below.