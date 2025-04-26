  • home icon
  • "Is it possible he no-showed?" - WWE veteran shares controversial take on The Rock skipping WrestleMania (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Apr 26, 2025 12:58 GMT
The Rock did not show up at WrestleMania 41 last weekend [Image: WWE.com]
Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently dissected The Rock's absence from WrestleMania. The Hollywood star was not part of the week-long wrestling extravaganza this year.

The John Cena-Cody Rhodes rivalry was built on The Rock orchestrating Cena's heel turn. At the Elimination Chamber PLE, The Final Boss, aided by rapper Travis Scott and Cena, destroyed Cody and left him bleeding in the middle of the ring. However, he did not show up to WrestleMania during the climax of the main event between John and Cody.

During the latest episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo guessed that The Rock may have just not shown up despite being scheduled for an appearance. His opinion was based on the fact that there was WrestleMania-branded merchandise in the WWE store, indicating that The Final Boss would be in Las Vegas.

"In Vegas at the venue, the WWE merch stores, they were selling a shirt. So my question is - Is it possible he no-showed? Is it possible the day off, he told them, 'I'm not coming.' Is it possible? " [From 22:46 onwards]
During a podcast with Pat McAfee, The Final Boss clarified his position, stating that he wanted the spotlight on John Cena at WrestleMania. He felt Cena achieved an incredible feat, winning his 17th World Title, and needed to be the face closing out the show.

About the author
Prityush Haldar

Prityush Haldar

Twitter icon

Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.

As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.

Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.

When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise.

bell-icon Manage notifications