"Is it possible he no-showed?" - WWE veteran shares controversial take on The Rock skipping WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently dissected The Rock's absence from WrestleMania. The Hollywood star was not part of the week-long wrestling extravaganza this year.
The John Cena-Cody Rhodes rivalry was built on The Rock orchestrating Cena's heel turn. At the Elimination Chamber PLE, The Final Boss, aided by rapper Travis Scott and Cena, destroyed Cody and left him bleeding in the middle of the ring. However, he did not show up to WrestleMania during the climax of the main event between John and Cody.
During the latest episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo guessed that The Rock may have just not shown up despite being scheduled for an appearance. His opinion was based on the fact that there was WrestleMania-branded merchandise in the WWE store, indicating that The Final Boss would be in Las Vegas.
"In Vegas at the venue, the WWE merch stores, they were selling a shirt. So my question is - Is it possible he no-showed? Is it possible the day off, he told them, 'I'm not coming.' Is it possible? " [From 22:46 onwards]
During a podcast with Pat McAfee, The Final Boss clarified his position, stating that he wanted the spotlight on John Cena at WrestleMania. He felt Cena achieved an incredible feat, winning his 17th World Title, and needed to be the face closing out the show.
