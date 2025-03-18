"Is this a rib on her?" - WWE's use of IYO SKY on RAW criticized by veteran (Exclusive)

IYO SKY will walk into WrestleMania 41 as the reigning WWE Women's World Champion. The Genius of the Sky had an intense confrontation with Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley on RAW this week.

Ad

During the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo criticized WWE for how they booked IYO SKY on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

"I don't understand the decision to let IYO SKY talk. I don't understand it, bro. It's bad. It's really, really bad, bro. When you see Shohei (Ohtani) on television and bro, Shohei has been playing in the major leagues [Baseball] for a very long time. So Shohei can speak English. Yeah, he has an interpreter every single time you see Shohei on TV."

Ad

Trending

Russo continued:

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

"You know why that is? Because he doesn't want to look stupid because he knows English. He can speak English, but he's not a 100% comfortable with it. So a star of his status, he doesn't want to go out there and, 'What? What? What? What did you say? What?' So he goes out there with an interpreter sometimes. I swear to God, knowing Bruce Prichard, I'm like, 'Is this a rib on her?' Like, are they letting her talk because Bruce thinks it's funny? She should have an interpreter because it's. It's bad, bro. She does not speak good English." [From 38:12 onwards]

Ad

Ad

The contract signing segment between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair saw a twist this week on RAW. Although she was not part of the match, Rhea Ripley forcibly put pen to paper after getting into a confrontation with both women. It remains to be seen what's next for these three women on the road to WrestleMania 41.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback