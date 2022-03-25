'Stone Cold' Steve Austin is one of the most popular and influential personalities in professional wrestling.

For decades, the legend has contributed to the industry, holding 19 championships throughout his career. Austin got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

The WWE legend hasn't been inside the squared circle for over 19 years. The question arises: Is 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin signed to WWE?

Currently, Austin is signed to WWE under their legend's deal, which allows him to make time-to-time appearances inside the ring.

The Hall of Famer will appear at WrestleMania 38 and confront WWE Superstar Kevin Owens.

Vince Russo recently spoke about 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's upcoming WrestleMania 38 appearance

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently said 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin is the only superstar the WWE Universe will be excited about at WrestleMania 38.

Multiple sources reported that The Texas Rattlesnake would return for one last match against WWE Superstar Kevin Owens, but that wasn't the case. Instead, the Hall of Famer will be a guest on Owens' The KO Show.

In the most recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said the storyline between Austin and Owens is one of the best from RAW. He added that anybody would agree it's the most interesting story on the red brand, which is bad considering Austin hasn't been inside the ring for over 19 years:

"If you asked everybody in that arena, 'From the RAW side, what are you looking forward to most at WrestleMania?' They would say Steve Austin. And that's very sad state of affairs. I mean, you're relying on a guy whose heyday was 20 years ago. He's not even wrestling a match, just being part of an interview segment and that's the strongest element from the RAW side? Wow, somebody's not doing their job." (from 6:40 onwards)

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, a former six-time WWE World Champion, faced Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson at WrestleMania XIX in 2003, where he lost to The Brahma Bull in the final bout of his legendary career.

He last appeared on WWE TV in March 2020 on an episode of RAW to promote 3:16 Day as a holiday. Austin shared a beer with Becky Lynch, Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford before hitting Dawkins & Ford with Stone Cold Stunners.

