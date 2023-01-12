"Is he trying to take it back over" - Wrestling Veteran on Vince McMahon's return to WWE

WWE officially confirmed that Vince has returned as of January 6, 2023. He had previously resigned from his position as Chairman and CEO of the Stamford-based company on July 22, 2022.

Wrestling veteran and former manager Jim Cornette recently spoke on his official Youtube channel about the current controversy surrounding WWE. This included Stephanie McMahon's shocking resignation and Vince McMahon's return to WWE as Executive Chairman.

When asked about whether Vince would end up making a deal and selling the company, Cornette said:

"The boss is back, baby! And once again, I think it amounts to whoever is gonna play ball in the vision that Vince sees, whatever he is trying to do. Is he trying to sell it? Is he trying to take it back over and, as you said, take it private?" [30:58 - 31:15]

Rumor killer on Vince McMahon wanting to sell WWE

A🦁 @itsYDG2 CNBC on WWE, where they basically tell wrestling journalists to go F themselves CNBC on WWE, where they basically tell wrestling journalists to go F themselves https://t.co/O6r4IFQg9K

There were earlier reports of Vince McMahon wanting to sell the company to Saudi Arabia, but those rumors have been completely shut down as of now.

While it isn't out of the realm of possibility that Vinnie Mac will look to take control over the largest sports entertainment company in the world, it's hard to fathom that it will be sold off completely to a foreign entity.

It also remains to be seen whether Mr. McMahon is looking to regain creative control. Since Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer, the product has vastly improved in the eyes of many fans, and there were reports that the morale within the locker room had also changed for the better.

There's no doubt that McMahon is a visionary, but having him return to creative will seemingly receive a ton of backlash from fans, as evidenced by recent reactions on Twitter.

As of now, Vince has returned and taken control as Executive Chairman. Immediately following this, Stephanie McMahon confirmed her exit from the company. However, whether the company will be sold or not remains to be seen.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ The wrestling world reacts to the news of Stephanie McMahon's resignation. The wrestling world reacts to the news of Stephanie McMahon's resignation. https://t.co/yy6FWTNeJF

Triple H is still in power, so until anything is made official, the WWE Universe can relax and look forward to weekly television, which is at its best today as opposed to a year ago. The road to WrestleMania is already shaping up to be a good one.

