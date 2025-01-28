"Is that the WWE trying to be hip and cool?" - Wrestling veteran takes issue with guest stars on Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about several guest stars making it to this week's episode of RAW. The show marked the final edition of the red brand ahead of the Royal Rumble.

This week's RAW emanated from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Several rappers and artists were present on the go-home episode before the Royal Rumble. This included several hometown artists like 2 Chainz, Quavo, Lil Baby, Killer Mike, and Lil Yachty.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned why WWE invited all these musicians to their shows. The veteran writer felt many wrestling fans watching the show wouldn't relate to these artists. He added that the rappers got their TV time on RAW but would not show up ever again, and their presence was inconsequential to the show.

"Who are all these freaking rappers? Okay bro, I get we're in Atlanta. Who are these people with their 15 minutes of fame and who cares bro? Is that the WWE trying to be hip and cool? These rappers are gonna be over for 15 minutes and you're never gonna hear of them ever again. Who are these people and why are they all L'il?" [3:10 onwards]

WWE has long associated celebrities with its shows to attract mainstream audiences. Social media sensation IShowSpeed is expected to attend the Royal Rumble this year.

It will be interesting which other celebs make it to the premium live event this Saturday.

