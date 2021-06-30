Chaotic finish sees Isaiah "Swerve" Scott crowned as new NXT North American Champion

In a chaotic main event, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott dethroned Bronson Reed to become the new NXT North American Champion.

The Hit Row leader challenged Reed to a title match during this week's episode of NXT, and The Colossal One readily accepted it.

The bout lived up to the hype as both men brought in their A-Games. For the most part, Reed was in control of proceedings and thwarted Scott's offense.

Scott was able to bounce back, and both men engaged in a hellacious back and forth with the momentum swinging like a pendulum.

The match's finish saw Scott's stablemates, Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis, get involved as Reed looked to end the bout with his signature Tsunami Splash.

However, The Colossal One eliminated the threat by first sending Top Dolla through the plexiglass at ringside and throwing Adonis on top of him.

The distraction proved costly for Reed as he was hit with The House Call by Isaiah "Swerve" Scott when he attempted to get back in the ring. Swerve finished off the match with a beautiful 450 Splash, and he pinned The Colossal One to become the new NXT North American Champion.

What's next for Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in NXT?

The win marked Isaiah "Swerve" Scott's first title win in NXT. The Hit Row leader spent a lot of time chasing the Cruiserweight Championship during 2020. Despite his valiant efforts, Swerve seemed to come up short in his battles.

He proceeded to have a heel turn which quickly put him over amongst the fans. Many felt that he needed to have a title around his waist to solidify his position as a top star on the NXT roster.

There will be many people now lining up for a shot at Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and his NXT North American Championship. While a rematch with Reed is the most logical step, Swerve could find himself in the crosshairs of stars like Pete Dunne, Kyle O'Reilly, and even the recently returned Roderick Strong.

We at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate Isaiah "Swerve" Scott on his NXT North American title win.

