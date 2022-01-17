Isaiah "Swerve" Scott’s first post-WWE appearance revealed

Former WWE Superstar Isaiah "Swerve" Scott’s first wrestling appearance following his release from the company has been announced.

Swerve, now going by the name of Shane Strickland, was released by the company during one of its infamous budget-cut rounds on 18 November 2021. A standard 90-day non-compete clause prevents Strickland from signing or appearing on other promotions until 16 February.

Now, Wrestling Revolver announced him for its event on April 16th, which means the former NXT North American Champion is heading back to the independent wrestling circuit.

It’s currently unclear who he’ll face, but as of this writing, “Swerve’s House” will be the former NXT Star's first appearance at a wrestling show since his release from the company.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott had an underwhelming career in WWE

Shane Strickland signed with Vince McMahon's promotion in April 2019 and debuted on the July 3 episode of WWE NXT. The former indie star rose to prominence on the black and gold brand, becoming the NXT North American Champion and forming Hit Row with Top Dolla, Ashante 'Thee' Adonis, and B-fab.

Scott won the NXT North American Championship on June 29th before dropping it to the current champion Carmelo Hayes. The former NXT star was called up to the main roster along with fellow Hit Row members during the WWE Draft in October.

So Tell me how much a G u are without telling me" "Prepare for whatever is ahead of me, Making sure my hard work recieves its crediting,My lifes a movie scene and we just Editing,Hoping act 3 moves us on 2 better things,Walk in the building wreak havoc recieve my publishing,So Tell me how much a G u are without telling me" https://t.co/vcCdii5p2T

Unfortunately, the group did not enjoy success on the main roster. Shane, Top Dolla, and Ashante 'Thee' Adonis were released just four weeks after officially moving to SmackDown, and a couple of weeks after their stablemate B-Fab had been let go.

Before his time at Vince McMahon's promotion, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott was one of the most renowned performers on the independent scene. The former SmackDown star competed on EVOLVE, Lucha Underground, and Major League Wrestling, among other promotions.

Are you excited to see Isaiah "Swerve" Scott return to wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments!

