IShowSpeed involved in project along with former WWE champion

IShowSpeed is set to be involved in a project. It looks like the project also features a former WWE champion.IShowSpeed is no stranger to the WWE world. At WrestleMania 40, IShowSpeed showed up dressed as a Prime bottle and interfered in the match between Logan Paul and Randy Orton. He was on the receiving end of an RKO for his troubles. Speed was also a surprise entrant in the 2025 Royal Rumble. However, his time in the match didn't last long as he was hit with a devastating spear by Bron Breakker before he was eliminated. It now looks like he might be involved in another project with former champion Sheamus.IShowSpeed recently posted a picture of himself holding a clapperboard on his Instagram Stories. Based on the picture, it looks like Speed was at the Performance Center and filming for a project. Sheamus could be seen sitting in the background. The title on Speed's Clapperboard read &quot;Speed Goes Pro,&quot; which is the name of his new show on YouTube where he trains to become a professional athlete in different sports. It looks like he was training to become a WWE star for this episode with Sheamus.Jim Cornette criticized Sheamus' previous WWE matchThe last time Sheamus was in the ring was at Clash in Paris when he faced Rusev in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match. While the match delivered in terms of physicality, Jim Cornette wasn't a fan of this contest.Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette called the match silly and compared it to AEW except with fewer bumps.&quot;They have made it look so phony and silly and staged and like the set of a game show that you can't take it seriously. It's not about guys having a fight to settle an issue. It's about guys falling through furniture again. The beer kegs set up around the ring, the kendo sticks and chairs, the Slim Jim tables everywhere, the bar, [and] Sheamus' shillelagh. It's like watching AEW, where the indie kids are playing, except this is they're probably going to spend a little bit more money on getting professionals to dress this set, and they won't take as many bumps... But it's just, it's silly indie sh*t,&quot; he said.Sheamus has not been seen on WWE TV since this match at Clash in Paris.