"Silly indie sh*t" - Clash in Paris match criticized by 63-year-old WWE legend

A WWE legend has criticized a match at Clash in Paris. WWE presented its first-ever premium live event from Paris last weekend, and it had some standout moments. However, one particular match came under criticism.

Clash in Paris saw Sheamus and Rusev face each other in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match. The match is usually a no holds barred contest with elements such as beer kegs, kendo sticks and tables kept at the ringside.

While the match delivered in terms of physicality and action, WWE veteran Jim Cornette wasn't a fan of the contest. On his Drive Thru podcast, he called the match "silly" and even said there was no point reviewing it.

"They have made it look so phony and silly and staged and like the set of a game show that you can't take it seriously. It's not about guys having a fight to settle an issue. It's about guys falling through furniture again. The beer kegs set up around the ring, the kendo sticks and chairs, the Slim Jim tables everywhere, the bar, Sheamus's Shillelagh," he said.

Cornette then mentioned that it was like watching an AEW match and that he had no interest in watching it.

"It's like watching AEW, where the indie kids are playing, except this is they're probably going to spend a little bit more money on getting professionals to dress this set, and they won't take as many bumps...But it's just it's silly indie sh*t," he added.

The 63-year-old legend also claimed that the match didn't sell a single ticket for the event out of the 30,000 fans that were present.

Rusev and Sheamus settled their score at WWE Clash in Paris

Rusev and Sheamus came into Clash in Paris, having been leveled at one win apiece against each other.

With the added stipulation, the stakes were raised, and the two stars slugged it out. Sheamus hit the Bulgarian Brute with a White Noise through two tables, but it wasn't enough to put him away.

At the end, Rusev put Sheamus in the Accolade using the Shillelagh and had him tap out to win the match.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More