WWE Clash in Paris 2025 - Star ratings for every match

Clash in Paris was a fun show, with a lot to love. As the beautiful Eiffel Tower stage glowed in the background, the WWE roster tried their hardest to give the French fans a night to remember.All six matches did their job, even if some were better than others. A couple of them stood out. So, let's get into it. Here is every match from Clash in Paris rated out of five.#1. Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed - WWE Clash in ParisImage via WWE.comClash in Paris began with a hard-hitting battle between Bronson Reed and Roman Reigns. Despite a dominant performance from The Vision's powerhouse, it was The OTC who came out on top. He had to fight hard for the victory, though.Reed controlled Reigns for most of the match, overpowering him with some heavy offense. However, he wasn't able to hit the Tsunami, at least during the bout. Roman Reigns eventually hit a Spear for the win, having survived a Powerbomb, Death Valley Driver, and other huge moves.Unfortunately for Reigns, he wouldn't survive the post-match attack from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Regardless of it being overshadowed by what happened afterwards, this was one of the better matches at Clash in Paris.Rating: ***3/4 #2. Wyatt Sicks vs. Street Profits - WWE Tag Team ChampionshipA last-minute addition to the Clash in Paris card, much more was expected from this WWE Tag Team Title match. Instead, we got a standard contest one would expect to take place in the middle of a SmackDown.The Street Profits worked hard to come across as threats, but there wasn't really any danger for The Wyatt Sicks. Joe Gacy had a solid showing, as he and Dexter Lumis came out on top after Uncle Howdy got involved. He hit Montez Ford with Sister Abigail on the outside after Nikki Cross trapped his foot.There wasn't much to write home about the action before that, which is unfortunate. It was still a solid bout.Rating: **3/4#3. Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella - Women's Intercontinental ChampionshipClash in Paris (Image via WWE.com)This sadly didn't live up to expectations. Becky Lynch has been great as the Women's Intercontinental Champion, but Clash in Paris wasn't among her best nights. She and Nikki Bella did not gel as opponents, with the WWE Hall of Famer looking particularly rusty.Nikki eventually settled down and improved as the match went on, but the damage had been done. A miscommunication on a Disaster Kick looked particularly sloppy. Regardless, Lynch recovered and rescued the final moments of the contest.She retained her title after surviving a Manhandle Slam from Nikki Bella. Fortunately for Becky Lynch, she had a much bigger role at Clash in Paris after her match failed to deliver.Rating: **1/2#4. Rusev vs. Sheamus - Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook MatchThis is where the trajectory of Clash in Paris was changed for good. Sheamus and Rusev truly went to war!Image via WWE.comThe two went to town on each other, using various bar-themed weaponry. The Celtic Warrior used a shillelagh to hit multiple Beats of the Bohdran, while The Bulgarian Brute hit a uranage through a bar cupboard.Rusev locked in the Accolade on top of a whiskey barrel before Sheamus countered that with White Noise off the barrel and through two tables. Despite his best efforts, it was the heel who came out on top at Clash in Paris. Rusev won with a shillelagh-assisted Accolade.This was a masterclass in violence. Sheamus was particularly brilliant here, as he continues to prove he is one of WWE's best in-ring workers at the age of 48.Rating: ****1/2 #5. John Cena vs. Logan Paul - WWE Clash in ParisImage via WWE.comJohn Cena's babyface turn was the best thing that could have happened to him all year. After a great match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, the WWE legend followed it up with another vintage showing against Logan Paul at Clash in Paris.The Never Seen Seventeen busted out some old moves, along with a few new ones. Cena even hit a Styles Clash, while Paul came close to winning as well. He hit his trademark right hand and a couple of Frog Splashes, but it was multiple Attitude Adjustments that won the day.This was a well-worked match from two top performers who were able to mask each other's limitations. The red-hot crowd definitely bumped the rating of this match up. We will miss John Cena.Rating: ****1/4#6. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso - WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipThe main event of Clash in Paris saw Seth Rollins take on all comers, as CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso tried to win the World Heavyweight Championship from him. It was a fun contest, with quite a few near falls.The action was solid, and there was a lot of tension, even if some parts moved very slowly. Uso showed some fire as he, Knight, and Punk combusted as a unit. The finish saw The Second City Saint seemingly overcome Rollins, after avoiding a Stomp onto an open chair. However, then came a twist.CM Punk was about to hit one final GTS before a mystery hooded figure low-blowed him. It turned out to be Becky Lynch, who helped her husband retain the World Heavyweight Championship.While the match was fun and Seth Rollins was the right winner, his feud with Punk is starting to get tiresome. And with Lynch getting involved now, it isn't slowing down anytime soon.Rating: ****