  • BREAKING: Female star seemingly confirmed as the fourth member of The Vision at Clash in Paris 2025

BREAKING: Female star seemingly confirmed as the fourth member of The Vision at Clash in Paris 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 31, 2025 21:59 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
At Clash in Paris 2025, Seth Rollins didn't have The Vision to help him out in the main event. However, there has seemingly been a fourth member added to the group, and it's a female superstar.

In the main event of Clash in Paris 2025, CM Punk was on the verge of becoming a World Heavyweight Champion again. He had Seth Rollins in a prime position, hitting one GTS that was set to lead into another GTS to seal his victory. LA Knight and Jey Uso were wiped out at ringside courtesy of stomps from Seth Rollins. But as Punk was in a position to finally get one over Rollins and The Vision, a fourth member intervened.

For context, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker were unavailable after the events following the first match, where Roman Reigns was destroyed. Adam Pearce ejected them from the arena, threatening them with an indefinite suspension without pay if they showed up again. So Rollins had to come up with another plan, and his plan B was his wife, Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch came out of nowhere in a hoodie and hit the low blow on CM Punk to allow her husband to retain the World Heavyweight Title. It was Punk who was pinned in the main event of Clash in Paris 2025, and not Jey Uso or LA Knight.

While it isn't confirmed, all signs point to Becky Lynch becoming the fourth member of The Vision. There was a lot of speculation as to who it could have been, and it has now been revealed.

We're likely to see a confirmation of this on Monday Night RAW, where Rollins will undoubtedly be celebrating his victory in Paris. There is now speculation that this could set up AJ Lee's return after over 10 years away from WWE.

