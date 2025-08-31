3 Major reasons why Roman Reigns was brutally attacked at WWE Clash in Paris

At Clash in Paris, Roman Reigns finally faced Bronson Reed in a one-on-one match. The Tribal Chief had to bring his A-game as Reed made life difficult for him in the ring. But in the end, Reigns was able to prevail, scoring the big win.He then choked out Paul Heyman after the match and got back his pair of shoes that Reed had stolen in the last few weeks. But just as Reigns was celebrating with the fans, he got taken out by a devastating Spear from Bron Breakker.Breakker and Reed then proceeded to attack Reigns brutally, even after the OTC1 was strapped to a stretcher. The Aus-Zilla delivered devastating Tsunami after Tsunami to leave The Tribal Chief lying lifeless.In this article, we explore three reasons behind this brutal attack.#3. Roman Reigns will take time off to film Street FighterThe scale of the attack on Reigns is something rarely done by WWE in recent years. This could be their way of writing him off from TV as he looks to fulfill his Hollywood commitments.Reigns has been cast as Akuma in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie and will be busy with filming in September. According to reports, the former WWE Champion is scheduled to be on the sets for four weeks from September 2 to 26.ZER⓸ @zerowontmissLINK@WWE You just humanized one of the greatest champions of all time, y’all did Roman dirty.While he could still show up for a WWE appearance in between, the attack by the Vision at Clash in Paris gives him a good reason to stay out of action while the shooting for the movie wraps up.#2. It makes The Vision look strongBronson Reed was always going to be an underdog coming into the match against Roman Reigns. While he had a good showing, he still ended up taking a loss. However, Bron Breakker destroyed Reigns after the bout, and then Reed delivered those devastating Tsunami sends a message.Despite the loss, The Vision came out of the situation looking strong. They stood tall at the end and likely put Reigns on the shelf storyline-wise. This could be the biggest statement from the faction yet, and it makes them come off as a big threat to anybody on the roster.By manhandling Reigns like that, WWE has ensured that Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker come off as credible stars as well, especially after losing at SummerSlam. This ensures that Reed and Breakker are seen as more than just Seth Rollins' sidekicks.#1. To ensure Roman Reigns doesn't cost Seth Rollins in the main eventLast week on RAW, Roman Reigns endorsed Jey Uso and said that he had his back. At the Countdown to Clash in Paris show, Michael Cole even mentioned that The Tribal Chief will be accompanying Jey for the World Title match later in the evening.This could have meant a serious problem for Seth Rollins in his title defense in the Fatal-Four Way match. However, by eliminating Reigns, Breakker and Reed have effectively ruled out the possibility of that happening.Reigns was carried out on a stretcher. Even though Jey Uso tried to help his cousin, he too was put down by Breakker with a Spear. Thus, this brutal attack on Roman Reigns by The Vision ensures Rollins won't have to worry about him in the main event, while Uso would also not be at 100% for the big title match.