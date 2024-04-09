IShowSpeed sends a four-word message after WWE debut at WrestleMania 40

At WrestleMania 40, popular YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed made his WWE debut. Following the appearance, he sent a four-word message on social media.

IShowSpeed, commonly known as Speed, was in Logan Paul's corner for his Triple Threat United States Championship Match. Paul faced Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, successfully defending his title against the two former world champions.

Midway through the match, Speed prevented Orton from hitting an RKO before revealing himself from underneath the giant Prime bottle costume. This led to Orton hitting Speed with a RKO on the announcer's table.

On Twitter/X, the 19-year-old YouTuber sent a four-word message and shared a selfie post-WrestleMania 40.

"WWE is real ong," wrote Speed.

Check out Speed's tweet:

IShowSpeed opened up about taking an RKO from Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40

After taking a brutal RKO from Randy Orton, IShowSpeed took to social media to provide an update on his condition.

The YouTuber described how it felt taking the iconic maneuver, saying he had a headache and was struggling with neck issues. Speed concluded by revealing that he might have to stay in the hospital for a day.

"You guys know I got RKO'd by Randy Orton. You know, I'm being honest, everything is real. I have a fat headache right now. My neck is kinda f**ked. It's very stiff like it's cramped up. I got the wind knocked out of me. I might just be in the hospital for one day, I'mma be okay."

Speed's sacrifices at WrestleMania certainly turned out in his favor, as Logan Paul managed to continue his reign as the United States Champion. The Maverick won the title by dethroning Rey Mysterio at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in 2023.

After a successful title defense against Kevin Owens at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Paul walked out of The Grandest Stage of Them All as champion.

