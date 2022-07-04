Israel Adesanya talks about the possibility of a future in WWE 

UFC star Israel Adesanya talked about a future run with WWE and claimed it was possible.

UFC and WWE have had multiple crossovers in the past due to their performers. The most recent instance came during the main event of UFC 276, where Israel Adesanya made his entrance inspired by The Undertaker.

After his successful title defense against Jared Cannonier, the UFC Middleweight Champion spoke to BT Sport and was asked about a possible career in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The 32-year-old said he would "definitely" jump into it because of the "entertainment factor," but it might not be full-time.

"Definitely, that is something I'll try my hand at later on, just for fun. I'm not saying it's going to be a full-time job, but I'm definitely going to jump in the WWE, or something along that line just for the entertainment factor. Because I grew up jumping off the couch, broke my arm, shooting stars, yeah," said Adesanya. (1:59-2:18)

Check out the full interview here:

Besides Adesanya, Colby "Chaos" Covington also made his entrance inspired by Kurt Angle to fit his villainous and all-American persona.

The Undertaker commented on Israel Adesanya's WWE-inspired entrance

The Undertaker quickly commented and praised the UFC fighter after his fight. In a tweet, the Hall of Famer referenced his notorious long walk and congratulated the champion on his victory.

It's not new for MMA fighters to make a transition or even make small appearances on the field of wrestling.

Most recently, it was announced that Bellator fighter Valerie Loureda had signed a multi-year deal with World Wrestling Entertainment. If Adesanya decides to show up in the Stamford-based company, his personality and charisma could help him right in.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit BT Sport and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

