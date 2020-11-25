"It has become too soap-opera-like" - The Patriot on the biggest issue with pro wrestling in 2020 (Exclusive)

The Patriot Del Wilkes was the special guest on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, and the former WCW and WWE/F Superstar spoke on various topics regarding his wrestling career.

Sportskeeda's Pratyay Ghosh had the opportunity to ask a very interesting question during the live Q&A session about the biggest issue with pro wrestling in 2020.

The Patriot Del Wilkes on the biggest issue in wrestling in 2020

The Patriot admitted that he might not be the best guy to answer the question as he has not been in touch with the current product. However, the former 58-year-old veteran made a few insightful comments on the changes in the pro wrestling business that have not gone down well with him.

Patriot wasn't a fan of the soap-opera-like nature of professional wrestling. He also explained that taking the creativity away from the talent is one of wrestling's most significant issues. Patriot gave the examples of Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Arn Anderson, and Rick Rude, as some of the performers who never needed a script to cut a promo. The legends mentioned above were never told how to cut a promo, and they were just given an idea of the angle.

Patriot felt that it is not a good thing when someone takes away the creativity from the wrestler.

Here's what he explained:

"You know, I'm probably not a good guy to ask that question because I don't follow the product. To me, personally, who has been a part of pro wrestling for thirty years, I think, me personally, I think it has become too soap-opera-like. I think you have taken a lot of creativity away from the talent. You know, you never had to tell Dusty what to say in a promo. You never had to give Ric, or Arn or Jake a script, guys who I consider some of the greatest promo guys ever. Rick Rude, another one. You never had to give those guys a script for those guys to memorize. Those guys were maybe given an idea, as we were, you know, 'Here's where we are going to be, you are working against Bret, run with it.' And I think when you take the creativity away from the talent, and their ability to do that, I don't think it's a good thing. I really don't. Not at all."

The Patriot also spoke about Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker's retirement, his conversation with Vince McMahon, and a lot more during the latest UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone.