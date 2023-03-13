"It would be off the charts"- Cody Rhodes wants formerly released star to return to WWE after three years

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes once again expressed his desire to work with Matt Cardona.

Cardona was released from his WWE contract in 2020 as part of budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The 37-year-old has made a name for himself on the Independent Circuit since getting released and has worked for multiple promotions, including AEW.

Cody Rhodes recently appeared on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast, where he talked about his real-life friend's potential return to the Stamford-based promotion. The American Nightmare believes that Matt's return will be "off the charts:"

I’m really proud of him. He’s out there, he’s doing the ‘Indie God’ thing with the Indiana Jones hats. Everything Matt’s doing, Matt has been the king of the indies now, this is going on year two. You only usually get one run in that role, you know? He’s going on year two. What Matt does next is gonna be huge. If he goes to AEW, that’d be cool but if he comes back to WWE, that’s what I want, it would be off the charts. I think he’s a huge get, a huge free agent, he’s the best he’s ever been but he’s really pissed me off. I have no good karma with Matt Cardona at the moment. (H/T- POST Wrestling)

Matt Cardona named Cody Rhodes as the WWE Star he would like to face in the near future

While the two may be close friends in real life, Matt Cardona would love to square off against Cody Rhodes inside the squared circle.

Cardona recently did a Q&A on Twitter where one fan asked him to name which active WWE star he wants to face. The former Intercontinental Champion pointed to Rhodes and noted that the answer was easy for him.

The last time Cody Rhodes shared the ring with Matt Cardona was in July 2020 when Cody and Cardona teamed up on AEW Dynamite to defeat the Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and John Silver. Their last match came way back in 2013 on Monday Night RAW with the former AEW EVP winning in under 3 minutes.

With Cardona's wife Chelsea Green joining the Stamford-based company at Royal Rumble 2023, it will not be too shocking to see the former United States Champion back in the company.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes