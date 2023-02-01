Released WWE star wants a match against Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is on top of the world at the moment after winning the WWE Royal Rumble. Considering his stature, it is no surprise that wrestlers not just in the company but in other promotions would like to have a match against him. Zack Ryder, now known as Matt Cardona, is one of them.

The Long-Island Iced-Z departed WWE in 2020 when he was released as part of budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He spent 15 years in the company and enjoyed some level of success.

He won the United States Championship and the Intercontinental Championship once each. In addition, he is a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion alongside Curt Hawkins. His last match for the Stamford-based promotion came on RAW in March 2020 when he lost to Bobby Lashley.

Matt Cardona was recently asked on Twitter about which active WWE Superstar he would like to face. The former GCW World Champion did not hesitate to mention Cody Rhodes.

"Easy…@CodyRhodes," Matt Cardona tweeted.

The American Nightmare and Matt Cardona have shared the ring on numerous occasions. Their last in-ring outing came in AEW on Dynamite at Daily's Place. Cody Rhodes teamed up with Cardona to defeat The Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and John Silver.

Cody Rhodes explained why he wants to win the WWE Championship

The former AEW TNT Champion won the Royal Rumble to earn a shot at the WWE Championship. In a recent episode of Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, he explained his motivations.

"I gotta finish the story. For those who don't know, 1978, my dad [Dusty Rhodes] won the WWE title, but it was by over the top rope or disqualification is how he won the match. He put the belt on, big pantomime, the crowd's excited, but then they took it away. So you won the match but the champion got to keep the title, that's mentioned on RAW, so it's a real story. I had that picture and that was my first dream ever, like, I'm gonna get it to him. I have the belt too, the original one. I showed it to Vince when we had our first meeting but as much as that belt is special, what Roman has is it."

It was officially announced on RAW that the former AEW EVP would be facing Roman Reigns at the Showcase of the Immortals.

