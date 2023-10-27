"It would complete the Tribal Chief storyline" - WWE fans react to possible rematch between Roman Reigns and legendary 10-time champion happening soon

WWE fans recently took to Twitter to react to a possible rematch between the Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and 10-time champion CM Punk at Survivor Series.

Punk started his career with WWE in 2005 and quickly made a huge name for himself. The Best in the World went on to win the ECW Championship once, the World Heavyweight Championship thrice, the World Tag Team Championship once, the WWE Championship twice, and the Intercontinental Championship once.

However, after leaving the Stamford-based promotion in 2014. CM Punk joined AEW in 2021, where he won the World Championship twice. The Straight Edge Superstar was part of a lot of controversies throughout his career, with the final one resulting in his AEW exit.

Many rumors now suggest that the former World Heavyweight Champion might finally return to WWE and wrestle his first match at Survivor Series.

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently took to Twitter to post about a potential dream match between Roman Reigns and CM Punk for the Undisputed Universal Championship at Survivor Series.

Fans were quick to notice the post and started commenting on it. Some were convinced that a match between the two would be one of the best bouts ever.

Others did not want to see it happen, and one Twitter user wrote that they believe CM Punk does not deserve it.

You can check out a screenshot of fans' reactions below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter.

The Straight Edge Superstar recently addressed rumors about returning at WWE Survivor Series. You can read more about it here.

WWE Superstar talked about his upcoming match with Roman Reigns

In a recent interview with Superstar Crossover, WWE Superstar LA Knight talked about his upcoming match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

The Megastar claimed that he was going to show the world everything that he had been talking about in recent weeks and said that people would remember his match against The Tribal Chief.

"The mindset is just living up to everything that I have purported to be," said Knight. "The mindset is living up to everything that I have led the world to believe that I am for good or for worse. So for me, it's going into Saudi Arabia, and whether I come out with that title or not, taking a piece of Roman Reigns with me in the sense that people are going to remember this," Knight said.

Fans believe Reigns would probably receive some help from The Bloodline during his match against Knight. Let's see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

Do you think Roman Reigns will retain with help from his Bloodline teammates? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.