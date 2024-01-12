"It concerns me more than anything" - WWE Hall of Famer on Tony Khan's recent social media meltdown

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on Tony Khan's recent meltdown on social media.

The AEW owner received a lot of backlash from fans and insiders for targeting Jinder Mahal on X. TK questioned why there wasn't any online rage for The Modern Day Maharaja getting a world title shot when he's lost a lot of matches like there was for Hook getting a title shot even though he's won most of his matches.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that as a wrestling veteran, it was funny to see Tony Khan go on a rant on X about how many wins one of his stars has. The WWE legend also heaped praise on Jinder Mahal.

"That's so funny to me being an insider, man. Being a guy that's been in this business for more than 30 years and to hear someone like Tony Khan talk about 28-1 winning streak like - bro come on we all know what this business is, okay? Jinder Mahal is doing some of his best work. He's believable, he's playing a role he's been put in that position for a certain reason, to spark a certain reaction... The pop The Rock got it was because of Jinder Mahal had a huge part of that," said Booker. [5:16-6:07]

Booker T added:

"And then [for Tony Khan] to talk about a championship opportunity. We were just talking about that just yesterday. Conner McGregor come back he's going to get a title shot. Colby Covington come back he's going to get a title shot. You don't have to be a winner to get a title shot. Especially in professional wrestling, it's all about the entertainment more than anything. I think, from my perspective, that's the only thing it's always been about as far as this business goes is entertainment and for Tony Khan to really start to look at this business like that, it concerns me more than anything." [6:11-6:47]

Jinder Mahal could win his second world title in WWE on RAW next week

On WWE RAW this past Monday, The Modern Day Maharaja was involved in a physical confrontation with Seth Rollins, and it was later announced that the two stars would collide for the World Heavyweight Championship on the red brand next week.

Jinder Mahal is a former WWE Champion, which means he has what it takes to dethrone The Visionary. Current Money in the Bank holder, Damian Priest, could also be a factor in the match.

It'll be interesting to see who will walk out with the title on WWE RAW next week.

