"It was damn good while it lasted" - Former WWE champion reflects on Stone Cold Steve Austin's WrestleMania return

Stone Cold Steve Austin made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania Sunday and was involved in an in-ring segment. SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett took to social media to reflect on the WWE legend's return.

The Rattlesnake arrived on his ATV and made headlines by crashing the vehicle into the barricade during his entrance. A woman was knocked down, and Nick Khan had to handle the situation. The WWE Hall of Famer was there to announce the attendance for Night Two, which was 63,226.

Wade Barrett shared a photo on Instagram of him, Michael Cole, and Pat McAfee in the commentary booth after Stone Cold Steve Austin appeared at WrestleMania 41. He mentioned it was good while it lasted.

"When you get cut off after just one Steveweiser. It was damn good while it lasted. @brokenskullbeer," wrote Barrett.

You can check out the post below:

Vince Russo on Stone Cold Steve Austin and WWE possibly being sued

The Rattlesnake had to walk to the back after crashing the ATV, and he checked on the audience member for a brief moment before leaving. Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured in the accident.

Speaking on WrestleMania Review on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo mentioned that if the woman had a lawyer, she could see Stone Cold, WWE, TKO, and the arena.

"I am watching this, I swear to God Chris, I swear to God I am like bro he is whipping around that ring way too fast. I swear bro, and as soon as I said that, wham! I gotta tell you man, not for anything. If that girl has a lawyer, whoo, bro we are suing the arena, we are suing the WWE, we are suing TKO, we are suing Stone Cold Steve Austin. Oh my god bro."

Steve Austin made history before The Show of Shows, as his WrestleMania 13 match against Bret Hart entered the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame.

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018.



