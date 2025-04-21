WWE and TKO group on the verge of being sued after WrestleMania 41, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE WrestleMania 41 was certainly a spectacular affair. However, a particular incident could easily lead to the company being sued, according to Vince Russo.

Stone Cold Steve Austin made an energetic entrance on the show, riding down the ramp in an ATV. However, the vehicle led to trouble after Austin accidentally hit the ringside barricade, seemingly injuring a female audience member who collapsed right away. This, according to Russo, was expected considering how fast Austin was driving the ATV.

Speaking on WrestleMania Review on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the WWE veteran stated:

"I am watching this, I swear to God Chris, I swear to God I am like bro he is whipping around that ring way too fast. I swear bro, and as soon as I said that, wham! I gotta tell you man, not for anything. If that girl has a lawyer, whoo, bro we are suing the arena, we are suing the WWE, we are suing TKO, we are suing Stone Cold Steve Austin. Oh my god bro." [50:38 onwards]

The WWE veteran was also disappointed with Logan Paul's booking

Apart from criticizing Stone Cold Steve Austin, Russo also thinks Logan should have won his match as cleanly as he did.

Speaking on the same episode on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the WWE veteran stated that Logan should have used the brass knuckles to defeat AJ Styles, which would have protected the babyface.

"For whatever reason, I don't think this lived up to the hype at all. I just don't, I think it really fell short. But bro, here is my biggest question mark... You gotta protect the babyfaces especially. So, bro, we introduce the brass knuckles in this match, right? Logan Paul winds up knocking out AJ Styles without putting the (knuckles)? These are the things that I don't, there is brass knuckles out there. But the heel isn't gonna use them, he is just gonna knock out the babyface clean." [43:28 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Logan Paul plans to do next.

