Logan Paul had a massive botch at WrestleMania 41 that most missed, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Logan Paul pulled off a massive win at WWE WrestleMania 41, much to AJ Styles' dismay. While wrestling veteran Vince Russo has no problem with the victor, he does believe that a major flaw was overlooked in the booking.
Logan's character is clearly not a brave fighter, as he is often seen using underhand tactics to pick up the win. However, his match against AJ Styles ended in quite a clean manner, considering he never used the brass knuckles he was supposed to. Styles was distracted by an interruption by Logan's lackey and Karrion Kross, which allowed for him to get blindsided and pinned.
Speaking on WrestleMania Review on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo stated:
"For whatever reason, I don't think this lived up to the hype at all. I just don't, I think it really fell short. But bro, here is my biggest question mark... You gotta protect the babyfaces especially. So, bro, we introduce the brass knuckles in this match, right? Logan Paul winds up knocking out AJ Styles without putting the (knuckles)? These are the things that I don't, there is brass knuckles out there. But the heel isn't gonna use them, he is just gonna knock out the babyface clean." [From 43:28 onwards]
The WWE veteran also talked about how he would book Goldberg's return
If Goldberg was to make his way back to WWE, Vince Russo believes that there is only one way he should be booked.
Speaking on the same episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the veteran and former head writer stated:
"From now till Backlash, I am booking him like the old Bill Goldberg. I am booking him that he is coming out every single week on television and going through somebody in 10 seconds, with the Spear and the boom. That's how I am booking him. He is not having 50-50, he is not having 10 minute matches, it's the old Goldberg, bro. That's all I am gonna say." [From 38:56 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen what Triple H plans to do next in WWE.
