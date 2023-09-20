"It didn't, he lost!" - WWE veteran slams commentators' claim that RAW match 'made' Ivar (Exclusive)

The WWE Universe was treated to a show-stealer of a match this week between Kofi Kingston and Ivar. While he lost, commentators claimed that the contest with Kofi elevated Ivar, an opinion Vince Russo doesn't support, as he revealed on Legion of RAW.

The Viking Raiders and The New Day's rivalry in the tag team division progressed this week as Ivar and Kofi Kingston competed in their first-ever singles match.

Vince Russo believed that while the match was decent, the announcers were way off the mark with their assessment of Ivar. Russo didn't think the in-ring showdown with Kofi Kingston did anything to improve Ivar's stock, as the former WWE writer highlighted that the superstar didn't even win.

"It was a good match, Chris, but in the end, the announcers are trying to see that this match made Ivar. And I'm like, 'No, bro, it didn't, he lost!' That's what they are trying to do, bro." [8:45 - 9:00]

Vince Russo predicts what WWE will do with Ivar

Despite losing, The Viking Raiders member has undoubtedly gained a lot of plaudits for his performance on RAW. Many fans believe Ivar deserves his flowers after pushing former world champion Kofi Kingston to the limit.

Vince Russo stated that the momentum Ivar has gained is understandable, but it won't be sustained due to the same old mistakes of WWE.

Russo said that the company would again put Ivar back in a tag team setting on next week's RAW and not have a proper follow-up on his valiant effort against Kingston.

"This is such a basic wrestling mindset that if he has a hell of a match with Kofi, even if Kofi goes over, he will be over. No, he won't, bro! Next week, you're going to have him in a tag team all over again, and what he did in the singles match meant absolutely nothing." [9:01 - 9:30]

