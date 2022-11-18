WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has reflected on Bryan Danielson's match against Adam Cole on SmackDown in 2019.

The two AEW stars collided for the NXT Championship in the main event of the show the night after that year's Crown Jewel. Due to issues with the plane, a large number of the roster could not attend the blue brand as they were still stuck in Saudi Arabia. Adam Cole defeated Bryan Danielson via pinfall to retain the NXT Title.

Speaking on his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg stated that the match was good, but he disagrees about it being the best SmackDown main event of all time.

“The show was great. And look, I disagree with him [Dave Meltzer] saying it was the best main event. I do agree it was awesome, and it was different and it was very New Japan [Pro-Wrestling]. But that’s not what our audiences is preconditioned to. And so, I would argue that some of the main events that year and the period right around there were really good. This was just The Observer’s brand. You know what I mean?" said Dogg. (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Road Dogg says Bryan Danielson vs. Adam Cole on WWE SmackDown felt like an NJPW match

Since many superstars couldn't show up on SmackDown after Crown Jewel 2019, WWE used those who did not fly to Saudi Arabia for the event.

They began building up the Survivor Series match between stars from all three brands in the battle for supremacy. Road Dogg stated that Bryan Danielson vs. Adam Cole was a good match, but it was different.

“And so, look, it was a very New Japan or Ring of Honor kind of match, and it was awesome to watch and it was different. But I disagree that it was like the best main event in the history of the business. Like I think it was great. I do and I think the both guys are great. I’ve seen both guys have great matches. This was one of them,” said Dogg. (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Since 2019, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole have both left WWE on their own terms and are currently signed to AEW.

