"It was disruptive" - WWE legend gives his honest opinion of 'Cena sucks' chants

John Cena has divided fan opinion over the last decade and more. We have regularly heard the duelling chants of "Let's go Cena" and "Cena sucks". Wrestling legend Jim Ross recently opened up about his thoughts on the chant.

On a recent episode of the Grillin JR podcast, WWE legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross gave his take on the 'Cena sucks' chants we have heard from sections of WWE fans over the years. Ross said:

"I think that it was a trend. I think some fans thought it was the fashionable thing to do. It created some audience participation, I assume, where one side of the aisle was saying, ‘Cena sucks’, and the other side saying, ‘Let’s go Cena.’ It gave the audience something to invest in that regard, to emotionally invest in." H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Jim Ross on fans who didn't like John Cena

Jim Ross also gave his thoughts on a certain section of fans not liking Cena. JR said that he never understood it and didn't know if it was because fans liked someone else or whether Cena was just overexposed.

Ross added that while he found the chants disruptive, he was fine with it because he felt that fans had every right to express themselves and enjoy themselves. Ross explained:

"For those that just didn’t like John, I never understood why they didn’t like John. It could be, ‘Well, he is overexposed." I don’t know. Maybe there was somebody else was their choice on the roster that they would have rather have had in that top spot. It was always confounding to me that people would have that mindset. So, bottom line, I didn’t like it. I thought it was disruptive. But, again, fans buy their ticket. They pay their money. They drive from home. They take a seat. Here they are. They ought to be able to have freedom of expression and enjoy themselves." H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

John Cena is currently considered a WWE part-timer, although his last match came at WrestleMania 36 last year. While Cena isn't retired from the ring, we don't know when we can expect to see him back in a WWE ring.

