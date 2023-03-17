“It doesn’t make f*cking sense” - 36-year-old announcer on Stacy Keibler being added to the WWE Hall of Fame 

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class is already taking shape with the additions of Rey Mysterio and The Great Muta. It appears that more stars will be added in the coming weeks, with the currently rumored name is Stacy Keibler.

Former IMPACT Wrestling announcer SoCal Val shared her thoughts on Stacy's potential Hall of Fame induction ahead of names like Sable, Victoria, and Mickie James, who she believed were much higher in the women's wrestling hierarchy than Keibler who only wrestled a handful of matches in her WWE career.

Val shared her thoughts on former ECW Star Francine's podcast, where she noted that the Hall of Fame process makes no sense.

"The hierarchy makes no f'in sense, that a Stacy Keibler as influential as she was, to a Victoria, ask any female wrestler in this business if they think Stacy should be inducted before a Victoria or a Mickie James, sorry not sorry it doesn't make f*cking sense. And whoever is making those decisions, you better check yourself before you wreck yourself because you p***s everybody off, including myself," said SoCal. [From 02:34 to 02:56]

There has been a lot of talk about female wrestlers missing from The Hall of Fame in recent months, including Miss Elizabeth, Bull Nakano, and Sable. Still, the WWE Universe has been pushing for Mickie James or Victoria to be added this year.

Rey Mysterio and The Great Muta are the only two names so far in the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place in just over two weeks, and the company has only announced two names for the class so far.

There are rumors that this year's class will be much smaller than in recent years, but many names are still expected to be added ahead of March 31st.

Currently, Rey Mysterio appears to be this year's headliner, and his announcement was followed by The Great Muta. Other names who could go into this year's Hall of Fame include Lilian Garcia, Demolition, IRS, and William Regal.

What are your thoughts on adding Stacy Keibler to the Hall of Fame this year?

