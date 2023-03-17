"It was done pretty brutally" - Vince McMahon had Paul Heyman thrown out of arena after firing him according to WWE veteran

Paul Heyman is currently in the middle of quite a successful run as the "Wise Man" to Roman Reigns. However, the star's fortunes in WWE were not always as good. Veteran wrestler Matt Hardy has recalled a time when Paul Heyman was escorted out of the building after being fired by Vince McMahon.

Paul Heyman was a big part of WWE around 2006 and was also one of the people heading the revival of ECW around that time. However, he was overruled around creative decisions about the brand and blamed for what happened to December to Dismember, which is seen as one of the worst WWE events ever.

After the show, Heyman had a major confrontation with Vince McMahon after the latter tried to blame him for the event's failure. This led to them parting ways and him being fired.

According to Matt Hardy on his podcast, Heyman's firing was done "brutally." He said that Vince McMahon released the manager from the promotion and escorted him out of the building and property.

Vince McMahon had allegedly said that Heyman had "received some intel" that he should not have been receiving.

"It was done pretty brutally. I just remember how he was just escorted out of the building and off the property. I hope I’m not mistaken, I wanna say like there was issue where Vince said that he had received some intel he shouldn’t have been receiving, and they didn’t know what he was doing with it. I know Vince and the office were very upset with him. He was recorded out of the property and fired," said Hardy. (H/T Ringside News)

