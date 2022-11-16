RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently commented on whether she would be interested in sharing the screen with John Cena and The Rock.

The EST of WWE is currently one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE and has held her title since dethroning Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Belair is currently in a feud against Damage CTRL and recently defended her championship in a Ladder match.

During a recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Bianca Belair stated that she's excited to do some outside work and put all her talent to use.

"I’m super excited for it. I’m someone who – I don’t like to sit still at all, I like to do everything. I like to utilize all of my talents. At one point in my life I'd have never thought of being a WWE superstar, and now I am," said Belair.

She added that starring in a movie with John Cena and The Rock would be a dream come true for her.

"I would love to! One day, it would be a dream come true if I was in a movie with The Rock or John Cena. They’re the ones that have the blueprint of transitioning and doing multiple things. That’d be a dream come true," she added.

Bianca Belair says her current goal is to bring more eyes to WWE

The EST of WWE has had a successful career in pro wrestling despite making her debut in 2016. She has headlined multiple events, including WrestleMania 38 Night One and winning the Women's Royal Rumble in 2021.

During the interview, Bianca Belair added that her status as a WWE Superstar is paramount. However, The EST added that she wants to go outside the wrestling bubble to bring more eyes to the WWE product.

"I can’t think of myself as anything other than a WWE superstar! I’m still in the business, I’m just getting started, I’m still honing my craft. I have so much more to do, but right now I’m just multitasking and go outside the wrestling bubble and bring more eyes to the product. That’s my goal," Belair said.

The RAW Women's Champion is currently scheduled to compete in a WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. Her team, comprised of Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim, will take on Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross.

