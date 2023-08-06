"It was my dream match" - Fans believe the "ship has sailed" for blockbuster bout Roman Reigns after WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso had an epic battle at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. A day before their match, the company aired a promo that showcased the top superstars from the Anoa’i family who have competed in the ring. The Rock was a part of the video package, but fans believe that the time for a rivalry between him and Reigns has passed.

The Rock hasn’t competed in the ring since WrestleMania 32. The Great One has been solely focusing on his Hollywood career, and the same has been paying great dividends.

WWE fans have been wanting to see The Rock face Roman Reigns ever since the latter turned heel and became The Tribal Chief three years ago. For three years, fans have waited for the build-up to WrestleMania to see whether The Great One would return for the rivalry or not.

The video package aired on SmackDown before SummerSlam once again got fans asking the very same question. Now that Reigns has defeated Jey Uso to remain The Tribal Chief and retain his title, it looks like only one star from the Anoa’i family can match him.

Unfortunately, it's a little too late for that rivalry to play out on screen. Many fans reacted to the thought of the match, claiming that the time has passed for the rivalry to take place. Many want to see some other star take down Roman Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Abel Yard @ArjanChakm84738 @wrestlelamia I think this match has been played in my mind so many times that I just don't wanna see it anymore. It was my dream match 3 years ago when Roman started the Tribal Chief thing.

larockheadtakes @LNfltakes @wrestlelamia Last year was the time. We are now in the end game.

Kang the Wanderer ❌ @Carticort @wrestlelamia They can keep it they misssed their window

Cody Rhodes is one of the top men who could face Reigns at WrestleMania 39. He failed to finish the story at this year’s Mania, but things could work out in his favor next year.

Meanwhile, Gunther, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre are some of the other big names who can take down The Tribal Chief.

Jey Uso lost to Roman Reigns thanks to his brother at WWE SummerSlam

The Tribal Combat between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns was well-booked by the creative team. It had its fair share of highs and fans expected Jey to pull off a miracle after some spots.

The former tag team champion came close to a win after hitting a splash off the top rope. But Jimmy Uso returned to pull his brother out of the ring and take him down. The betrayal cost Jey the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

It’ll be interesting to see how the rivalry between the two brothers plays out. This is possibly a build-up for next year’s WrestleMania where fans could likely see the final match between the two brothers.

Were you happy with the outcome of the match at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

